Accumulate Indoco Remedies; target of Rs 480: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Indoco Remedies with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated November 04, 2021.

November 05, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Indoco Remedies


Indoco Remedies’ (INDR) Q2FY22 performance was muted in regulated market, but should recover with pick up in profit share from Brinzolamide in US and settling of logistics issues in EU markets. The domestic market continued to witnessed strong growth in therapies like anti-infective, GI, VMN and Opthal. We remain structurally positive on INDR on account of 1) MR productivity enhancement and higher penetration in North and East markets 2) new launches in US and 3) higher tender business in EU market. This will continue to sustain current margin trajectory at ~20%.



Outlook


We recommend ‘Accumulate’ with TP of Rs480 based on 20x Sept 2023E earnings.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Nov 5, 2021 09:35 am

