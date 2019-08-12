Accumulate HCL Technologies; target of Rs 1210: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Accumulate rating on HCL Technologies with a target price of Rs 1210 in its research report dated August 08, 2019.
Dolat Capital's research report on HCL Technologies
HCL Tech reported strong revenue performance in Q1FY20 with a 4.2% CC terms QoQ growth in revenues, with almost 88% of the incremental revenue contribution being organic (our estimate at 2.4%). Profitability however was lower than expectation with a 190bps QoQ decline at 17.1% as against our expectations of 90bps cut on account of unexpected hit of ~110bps in the Engg R&D segment. Despite the slip in OPM performance in Q1, Management has retained its guided band of 18.5%-19.5% as it expects reversal on several one-time headwinds in Q1 and also integration of high-margin IBM product revenues in Q2 (incremental revenues of about US$135mn and OPM of ~30%). Strong organic growth performance in Q1 would imply that HCL Tech would clock sector-leading growth even on organic basis which make us believe that the stock could see significant potential re-rating as it recoups its profitability.
Outlook
We maintain our ACCUMULATE rating on the stock and TP of ` 1,210 (valued at 14x FY21E earnings).
