Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Gujarat State Petronet; target of Rs 231: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Gujarat State Petronet with a target price of Rs 231 in its research report dated September 10, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Gujarat State Petronet


Government of Gujarat has always played a pro-active role in the development of the energy value chain. Gujarat is first state to plan and execute a State-wide Gas Grid on an Open Access Principle and the pipeline grid has been designed as per the highest international standards with inbuilt flexibility to cater to varying loads. GSPL has Cross-Country Natural Gas Transmission pipelines being implemented. GSPL owns and operates the largest Gas Transmission network in Gujarat totaling to approximately 2,682 kms.


Outlook


We value the core business at Rs 155 per share on DCF basis, three transnational pipelines at Rs 6 per share and GSPL's stake in Gujarat Gas and Sabarmati Gas at Rs 67 per share and Rs 3 per share respectively. Considering scope of growth in core business, we value GSPL at Rs 231 by SOTP method.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 11, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital #Gujarat State Petronet #Recommendations

