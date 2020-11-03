172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-dr-reddys-laboratories-target-of-rs-5414-dolat-capital-market-6052531.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dr Reddy's Laboratories; target of Rs 5414: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended accumulate rating on Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a target price of Rs 5414 in its research report dated October 28, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Dr Reddy's Laboratories


COVID products) and US (new launches). However, lower export incentive, higher price erosion, change in product mix and adverse currency impacted gross margins (54% in 2Q vs 56% in 1Q), in line with estimates. Adjusting for the impairment charge of Rs781mn for intangibles, EBITDA margins came in line at 24.3%. Further, lower tax rate (deferred tax benefit) aided profitability at Rs7.6bn (vs our estimate of Rs5.7bn).


Outlook


We value Dr Reddy’s at 25x FY23 EPS of Rs216.5. Maintain Accumulate.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:58 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dolat Capital Market #Dr Reddys Laboratories #Recommendations

