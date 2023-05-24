English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 1301: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Bajaj Electricals with a target price of Rs 1301 in its research report dated May 24, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 06:26 PM IST
    accumulate

    accumulate

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Electricals

    BJE reported comparatively better growth in consumer products segment against peers in the quarter even after muted demand environment and subdued demand in fans amidst high channel inventory on account of transition to BEE norms and unseasonal rains. The growth in CP mainly come from appliances segment (up 16.2% YoY). BJE’s FMEG (CP+Lighting) business has delivered ~15% growth in FY23, outperform the peers on account of market share gain in fans & coolers segment. The appliance business has maintained market share even after muted demand environment. Margin in CP segment has recovery in Q4FY23 as expected and overall margin expected 200-300bps improvement in coming years. It has shown continued balance sheet improvements as it has achieved net cash of Rs4.1bn.

    Outlook

    We believe market share gain in fans/cooler business is quite encouraging, and increase in premium product contribution holds good for margin improvement in coming years. We tweak our FY24/FY25 earnings upwards by 0.9%/1.9% and maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Electricals - 24 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Bajaj Electricals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2023 06:26 pm