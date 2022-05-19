English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:We’ve been digital since day one. Dell Technologies 7 Moneycontrol are using that experience to help small businesses upskill and upscale. Learn how you too can use that experience. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Bajaj Electricals; target of Rs 1091: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Bajaj Electricals with a target price of Rs 1091 in its research report dated May 17, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 19, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Bajaj Electricals


    We cut our FY23/24 EPS by 8%/4% given margin pressures due to RM inflation and rising competition. However, BJE continues to impress with persistent improvement in balance sheet led by its net debt free status now. We believe market share gain in fans business is quite encouraging amid weak rural demand, thanks to new product introductions. We believe BJE has potential to scale up its new product categories through continuous distribution expansion. EPC business will break even from here on, as guided earlier. We remain structurally positive on longer term prospects given 1) strong brand with leadership position in kitchen appliances 2) increasing shelf space by leveraging industry leading distribution network & brand strength and 3) improving balance sheet aided by robust cash flow generation.


    Outlook


    We estimate Sales/PAT to grow at 15%/49% CAGR over FY22-24E and value the stock on SOTP based TP of Rs1,091 (derived P/E of 34x on March’24 EPS, Consumer business valued at 35x).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Bajaj Electricals #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.