you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2018 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Astral Poly Technik; target of Rs 1159: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Astral Poly Technik with a target price of Rs 1159 in its research report dated June 01, 2018.

Dolat Capital's research report on Astral Poly Technik


Astral Poly Technik (APTL) results were broadly in line with estimates. Strong traction was witnessed in adhesive segment as well as piping segment. Margins reported in both the segments were the highest in the last 3 years. We expect the volume growth traction to continue driven mainly by the distribution expansion and brand thrust. This growth is further supported by shift from unorganized to organized segment. With high growth trajectory and expansion in return ratios, valuations will remain expansive.


Outlook


We rollover our valuations to FY20E. Reiterate our Accumulate recommendation with a target price of ` 1,159.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 11, 2018 05:17 pm

tags #Astral Poly Technik #Buy #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

