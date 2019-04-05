ABB India rallies 3% on introduction of low-voltage digital switchgear condition monitoring

Shares of ABB India gained more than 3 percent intraday on April 5 after the automation company introduced low-voltage digital switchgear condition monitoring.

The smart condition-based monitoring will allow customers to extend maintenance intervals by up to 30 percent, said ABB in a press release.

The LV switchgear platform is based on MNS switchgear technology, which has an installed base with over 1.5 Million sections worldwide.

At 1305 hrs, ABB India was quoting Rs 1367.60, up 3.14 percent on the BSE.