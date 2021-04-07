Sterlite Technologies Q4 PAT seen up 9.7% QoQ to Rs 95 cr: KRChoksey

sterlite_51869794

KRChoksey has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the IT sector. The brokerage house expects Sterlite Technologies to report net profit at Rs 95 crore up 9.7% quarter-on-quarter (up 18.3% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 25 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 1,450 crore, according to KRChoksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 13.4 percent Q-o-Q (up 20.5 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs 261 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

