State Bank of India Q1 Results: Net profit grows 178% to Rs 16,884 crore, asset quality improves

The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) of the bank fell to 0.71 percent compared with 1 percent last year.

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, on August 4 reported a 178 percent rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 6,068 crore last year.

According to a poll of three brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the public sector bank was expected to report a 147 percent jump in net profit to Rs 15,009 crore. The lender exceeded market expectations.

The poll also showed that the bank would report a 26.7 percent rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 39,533 crore. Here, the lender reported a NII growth of 24.71 percent where it stood Rs 38,905 crore, missing market expectations.

The gross non-performing assets of the bank declined to 2.76 percent as compared with 3.91 percent last year.

At 1.30 pm, shares of SBI were trading at Rs 583.70 apiece on the BSE, which was 1.15 percent lower than the previous day's close.

(This is a developing story, come back for updates)