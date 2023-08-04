State Bank of India Q1 Results: Net profit grows 178% to Rs 16,884 crore, asset quality improves

State Bank of India (SBI), India's largest lender, on August 4 reported a 178 percent rise in net profit to Rs 16,884 crore for the April-June FY24 quarter from Rs 6,068 crore last year.
According to a poll of three brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the public sector bank was expected to report a 147 percent jump in net profit to Rs 15,009 crore. The lender exceeded market expectations.
The poll also showed that the bank would report a 26.7 percent rise in net interest income (NII) to Rs 39,533 crore. Here, the lender reported a NII growth of 24.71 percent where it stood Rs 38,905 crore, missing market expectations.
The gross non-performing assets of the bank declined to 2.76 percent as compared with 3.91 percent last year.
The net non-performing assets (NNPAs) of the bank fell to 0.71 percent compared with 1 percent last year.
At 1.30 pm, shares of SBI were trading at Rs 583.70 apiece on the BSE, which was 1.15 percent lower than the previous day's close.
(This is a developing story, come back for updates)
