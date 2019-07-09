Zomato acquires Feeding India to address hunger and food wastage

Food delivery platform Zomato has acquired non-profit organisation Feeding India for an undisclosed amount with an aim to deal with the issues of hunger and food wastage across the world.

Feeding India will continue to be a non-profit entity and Zomato will fund the operations. It will also fund the development of the Feedi.ng app which will connect donors and volunteers at scale.

Zomato targets the platform to serve at least 100 million underprivileged people every month.

According to Food and Agricultural Organisation of thew United States, over 190 million or 20 percent of the people in India are undernourished. And one-third of world’s stunted children are from India. In spite of this, it is estimated by the UN that nearly 40 percent of food in India is wasted or lost.

Food wastage in India happens at multiple levels – harvesting, transporting, processing, packaging and consuming. Weddings, events, restaurants, hostels and houses are a major source for food wastage of cooked food.

"Someone has to do something significant to address this core issue of our country. And we think we can contribute to easing the pain. In the past, we’ve worked closely with Feeding India, Robin Hood Army and Akshaya Patra Foundation to alleviate some of these problems and have collectively achieved remarkable results. It's something we are extremely proud of," said Deepinder Goyal, founder and chief executive officer of Zomato in the company's blog.

The Feeding India team is now completely integrated into Zomato.

The two companies have been working together for about six months now. In December, Feeding India distributed 78,300 monthly meals to the underprivileged. That figure has now increased to over 1.1 million meals a month.

Feeding India is presently active in 82 cities.