    Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath tops 'Hurun India 40 & under self-made rich list 2022'

    Bengaluru is the most popular place for these young wealth creators to establish a base, according to the survey, with 14 people, followed by New Delhi and Mumbai, each with eight.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 28, 2022 / 02:54 PM IST
    Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha.

    Nikhil Kamath, cofounder of Zerodha, topped the 'IIFL Wealth Hurun India 40 & Under Self-Made Rich List 2022' with a net worth of Rs 17,500 crore. Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder of Ola, came in second place (Rs 11,700 crore), and Divyank Turakhia of Media.net in third place (Rs 11,200 crore).

    Kaivalya Vohra, the 19-year-old co-founder of Zepto, the instant grocery app, is the list's youngest self-made entrepreneur, while Indian-American Neha Narkhede, co-founder of Confluent, a streaming data technology company, is the list's youngest self-made woman entrepreneur. Her fortune is valued at Rs 4,700 crore, and she ranks tenth on the list.

    Also Read: How billionaire Nikhil Kamath's journey started with a Rs 8,000 a month call centre job

    The list, released on September 28, includes self-made Indian entrepreneurs aged 40 and under with a fortune of Rs 1,000 crore. It saw 15 new entrants, all of whom are startup founders.

    The co-founders of PhysicsWallah, Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, also made their list debut. Both Pandey and Maheshwari, are number 11 on the list and have a personal worth of Rs 4,000 crore each.

    "The current wave of start-ups and entrepreneurship has set global benchmarks and driving domestic players to compete with foreign competitors. It is encouraging to witness that the entrepreneurial ecosystem has emerged as one of the pillars of the new knowledge economy and created significant employment, wealth and opportunities," said Shajikumar Devakar, Executive Director, IIFL Wealth.

    "The cumulative wealth of the entrants in 40 & Under Self-made List has increased by 11% in comparison to last year, currently standing at Rs 1,83,700 crore highlighting the increasing rate of entrepreneurship that exists in the ecosystem," said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Sep 28, 2022 02:54 pm
