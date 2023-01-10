English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    What is age-gating in tech policy?

    January 10, 2023 / 08:36 PM IST

    Two government bills, pertaining to the digital economy, have recently caused consternation among internet companies for age-gating. The term refers to government regulations or the policies of an internet platform to restrict the usage of online services by different age-groups. While the digital personal data protection bill places limits on how internet platforms can use a child’s data and seek consent for doing so, the draft online gaming rules mandate parental consent for a kid to be able to play games on the internet.

    Kids go online
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Tags: #Data protection #MC Mini #MC Minis
    first published: Jan 10, 2023 08:36 pm