Wellthy Therapeutics raises $4 million from Saama Capital

Digitial therapeutics company Wellthy Therapeutics has raised $4 million (Rs 30 crore) from Saama Capital as part of its pre-series A round for an almost 16% stake in the company.

Wellthy Therapeutics works with leading insurance, pharmaceutical, medical device companies and large hospital systems to deliver clinically-validated digital therapies for those with chronic conditions.

“The funding will allow us to invest further into improving patient outcomes…while expanding our therapeutic portfolio, geographic and stakeholder reach,” CEO and Co-founder of Wellthy Therapeutics Abhishek Shah said.

The company will also accelerate the launch of its respiratory digital therapeutic portfolio which is especially relevant in the current situation.

“The success of our initial commercial launch in FY2019-20 with our pharmaceutical, insurance, medical device, and healthcare systems partners has shown us the scope of what is possible in augmenting patient outcomes,” said Shah.

As part of the deal, Suresh Shanmugham, managing partner at Saama Capital, will join Wellthy Therapeutics’ Board.

“The company uniquely combines real-world evidence with clinically validated care pathways, to deliver its digital therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas, via leading enterprise partners in healthcare, to patients in multiple countries,” said Shanmugham.

Wellthy Therapeutics’ digital therapeutic platform is supporting patients in cardiology, diabetes and nephrology conditions.