App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 13, 2020 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wellthy Therapeutics raises $4 million from Saama Capital

The startup offers digital therapies to help patients with chronic conditions.

Pratik Bhakta
Representative image
Representative image

Digitial therapeutics company Wellthy Therapeutics has raised $4 million  (Rs 30 crore) from Saama Capital as part of its pre-series A round for an almost 16% stake in the company.

Wellthy Therapeutics works with leading insurance, pharmaceutical, medical device companies and large hospital systems to deliver clinically-validated digital therapies for those with chronic conditions.

“The funding will allow us to invest further into improving patient outcomes…while expanding our therapeutic portfolio, geographic and stakeholder reach,” CEO and Co-founder of Wellthy Therapeutics Abhishek Shah said.

Close

The company will also accelerate the launch of its respiratory digital therapeutic portfolio which is especially relevant in the current situation.

related news

“The success of our initial commercial launch in FY2019-20 with our pharmaceutical, insurance, medical device, and healthcare systems partners has shown us the scope of what is possible in augmenting patient outcomes,” said Shah.

As part of the deal, Suresh Shanmugham, managing partner at Saama Capital, will join Wellthy Therapeutics’ Board.

“The company uniquely combines real-world evidence with clinically validated care pathways, to deliver its digital therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas, via leading enterprise partners in healthcare, to patients in multiple countries,” said Shanmugham.

Wellthy Therapeutics’ digital therapeutic platform is supporting patients in cardiology, diabetes and nephrology conditions.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 05:14 pm

tags #fund #India #Saama Capital #startups #Wellthy Therapeutics

most popular

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

NPS’ partial withdrawal rules: Here's all you need to know

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

MPC minutes: Virus’ ‘dance of death’, uncertainty on post-COVID-19 world and a promise to fire again

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

India has enough HCQ capacity to serve demand, clinical trial outcome is crucial

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.