App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Uber APAC head Amit Jain quits; Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty to take up his role

Jain had joined the company in 2015 as its India head and was later given charge of the Asia Pacific business.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a huge structural rejig ahead of its initial public offering, Uber on April 24 announced that Amit Jain, the head of  Asia Pacific business, will be exiting the company in May.

His role will be taken up by Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, who will be handling this division along with his existing role of leading rides teams across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Jain had joined the company in 2015 as its India head and was later given charge of the Asia Pacific business.

"After four great years, Amit Jain will be leaving Uber at the end of May to spend time with his family before taking the next step in his career. Amit has been instrumental in growing our rides business—first in India from launch to category leadership, and more recently across the Asia Pacific region. I'm excited that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, one of our most experienced leaders, will take responsibility for our Asia Pacific Rides business in addition to his current role leading our Rides teams across Europe, the Middle East and Africa," Barney Harford, chief operating officer, said in a statement.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 04:07 pm

tags #Amit Jain #Startup #Uber

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi full interview: PM gets candid about famil ...

SOTY 2: Punit Malhotra reacts to Kareena Kapoor's wish of Taimur featu ...

EXCLUSIVE! Renee Dhyani and Lalit Bisht had 'marriage plans'; Renee is ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: THIS was the last film he watch ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Priya Dutt’s gesture for brother Sanjay Du ...

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Her Son's Health and Immunisation

Lawyer Claims Two Sacked Employees Behind Conspiracy to Frame CJI, SC ...

Rohit Shekhar's Wife Arrested for His Murder, Police Cite 'Turbulent & ...

Sensex Rallies 490 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,700-mark

‘If We Don’t, Who Will?’: Grandchildren of Three Former Haryana ...

Only in Kerala: Twitter Hails Rare Photo of 'Political Amity' after Ph ...

Andhra Man Makes Fun of KCR's Nose and 'Poor' State on TikTok, Gets Ar ...

Asia Badminton Championship: Kidambi Srikanth Knocked Out in First Rou ...

Randeep Singh Surjewala Talking about #SwasthImmunisedIndia

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

More detentions as death toll in Sri Lanka attacks rises to 359

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election: AGP's vacillation on citizenship bill, U-turn on a ...

The majority is already with Modi; when the Muslim and Dalit quit eati ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2: Let's accept that Arya Stark's fir ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Premier League: Manchester derby could be most important fixture of se ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi Y3, Redmi 7 launched in India, pricing starts at Rs 9,990 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.