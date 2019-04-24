Uber APAC head Amit Jain quits; Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty to take up his role

In a huge structural rejig ahead of its initial public offering, Uber on April 24 announced that Amit Jain, the head of Asia Pacific business, will be exiting the company in May.

His role will be taken up by Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, who will be handling this division along with his existing role of leading rides teams across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Jain had joined the company in 2015 as its India head and was later given charge of the Asia Pacific business.

"After four great years, Amit Jain will be leaving Uber at the end of May to spend time with his family before taking the next step in his career. Amit has been instrumental in growing our rides business—first in India from launch to category leadership, and more recently across the Asia Pacific region. I'm excited that Pierre-Dimitri Gore-Coty, one of our most experienced leaders, will take responsibility for our Asia Pacific Rides business in addition to his current role leading our Rides teams across Europe, the Middle East and Africa," Barney Harford, chief operating officer, said in a statement.