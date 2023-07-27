The Good Community partners with Nas.io for utilising AI capabilities to grow

(L-R) Alex Dwek, COO, Nas Company and Naiyya Saggi, CEO, The Good Community

The Good Community, an omnichannel interest-based network by The Good Glamm Group, on July 27 announced that it has entered into partnership with influencer business platform Nas.io to leverage the latter’s AI and data insights tools to enable expand its reach to a targeted 20 million community members in the coming year over WhatsApp.

Founded by the team behind Nas Daily, Nas.io’s software integrates with WhatsApp, Telegram and Discord to help with user's community needs, according to a press release. It launched in India on July 13, making The Good Community its first client in the country.

Additionally, Nas.io will help in analysing and understanding the members’ behavioural patterns, ensuring a robust and engaging community experience.

Alex Dwek, Chief Operating Officer of Nas Company, said: “What the Good Community is building is first of its kind globally, and we are excited at Nas.io to be able to support them with our expertise in our WhatsApp community AI tools, data insights and monetization tools that will undoubtedly enhance the community's overall engagement and retention. India is a key market for us and it is great to announce our first large scale partnership in the country with The Good Community.”

This alliance "is set to revolutionize the way communities connect and the team is excited to use cutting edge technology and harness the power of AI moderation and tools to scale a trusted, highly engaged experience on WhatsApp for our community members across positive sexuality & women’s health, beauty & skincare, sustainability and motherhood. Paving the way for new opportunities and possibilities,” added Naiyya Saggi, Group Co-founder of Good Glamm Group & CEO of the Good Community.

Nas.io's platform also offers innovative monetization options, including memberships, paid events, and exclusive paid content for community builders and creators.