Samir Mehta new Deputy CEO of Aye Finance

The ex-Hero FinCorp top executive will lead the business scale up at Aye Finance
Gurugram-based digital lending startup Aye Finance has appointed Samir Mehta as its Deputy CEO, the company said in a press note on August 13. Mehta joins the company from Hero FinCorp where he was the chief business officer leading sales and credit teams for retail lending lines.
In his new role, Mehta will focus on scaling up Aye Finance’s business and implement strategies to enhance the business.
Mehta has more than two decades of experience in the broader financial services sector after passing out from IIM Lucknow. He has cut his teeth at Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank before Hero FinCorp.