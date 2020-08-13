172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|startup|samir-mehta-new-deputy-ceo-of-aye-finance-5697251.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 13, 2020 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samir Mehta new Deputy CEO of Aye Finance

The ex-Hero FinCorp top executive will lead the business scale up at Aye Finance

Moneycontrol News

Gurugram-based digital lending startup Aye Finance has appointed Samir Mehta as its Deputy CEO, the company said in a press note on August 13. Mehta joins the company from Hero FinCorp where he was the chief business officer leading sales and credit teams for retail lending lines.

In his new role, Mehta will focus on scaling up Aye Finance’s business and implement strategies to enhance the business.

Mehta has more than two decades of experience in the broader financial services sector after passing out from IIM Lucknow. He has cut his teeth at Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank before Hero FinCorp.

“He (Mehta) adds further strength to our team, as we successfully negotiate the times of this economic disruption. Samir’s expertise in Profit & Loss management of large businesses and in scaling up lending to SME segment will be very valuable as we emerge from this period,” said Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance.
First Published on Aug 13, 2020 05:53 pm

