Practo ties up with Thyrocare to offer bookings of COVID-19 test on its platform

Leading digital healthcare platform Practo has tied up with Thyrocare to start online bookings for COVID-19 tests along with home sample pick up facility for the patients. Initially, the service will begin in Mumbai and later will plan for services across the country.

Practo explained that the patient with a valid doctor’s prescription and a requisition form filled and signed by the doctor will be allowed to opt for the test. To make a booking for home pickup, a valid photo ID card is required. The test is priced at Rs 4,500.

The testing will be done at a Thyrocare laboratory and the test results will be made available within 24 to 48 hours, the Bengaluru-based startup said.

“We’ve partnered with Thyrocare to ensure that access to these tests is not an issue. We will continue to work closely with the authorities to identify more such areas where Practo can solve for accessibility – be it for doctor consultations, testing or medicine delivery,” said Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Health Strategy Officer at Practo.