    Paytm on hiring mode to rope in more merchants, sell payment devices

    Fintech major aims to expand presence by over 2X to 1,000 cities and towns in the next 2-3 years, but profitably

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    February 07, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

    At a time when tech companies are on an overdrive to cut down on manpower, Paytm has chosen to buck the trend. After announcing that it had achieved operational profitability three quarters ahead of schedule, the fintech company plans to beef up its sales team to speed up onboarding of merchants to its platform and deploy its payment devices at shopfronts.

    “When we look at the opportunity of 10 crore merchants and we are sitting with 3 crore today, we have a very long way to go. We are present in 400-450 cities and towns and our belief is that over the next 2-3 years, we would like to be in 1,000,” Chief Operating Officer Bhavesh Gupta said in an earnings call on February 6.

    “This penetration will be a bit more people-led, but we will calibrate it as we see growth. It will not be on the back of loss-making growth, but on the back of profitable growth,” he said.

    Executives on the call, however, mentioned that it won’t be a large addition to its sales force as the company had expanded it substantially a few quarters back.