    Paytm Q3 revenue rises 42% to Rs 2,062 crore; net loss narrows to Rs 392 crore

    Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said the company had achieved operating profitability in Q3

    Deepsekhar Choudhury
    February 03, 2023 / 11:30 PM IST
    Paytm’s revenue rose 41 percent to Rs 2,062 crore in the December quarter (Q3), compared to the year-ago period, while net loss narrowed to Rs 392 crore.

    The digital payments and financial services company's loss in the corresponding period last year was Rs 778 crore, whereas that in the September quarter was Rs 572 crore, Paytm said in an exchange filing.

    In a letter to shareholders, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that the company had achieved operating profitability in Q3, which is three quarters ahead of the guidance which was for the September quarter.

    "This has been made possible due to the relentlessly focused execution by our team. The team was asked to focus on growth with quality revenues that contribute to the bottom line. We have achieved this milestone without losing sight on growth opportunities and keeping all compliances as well as risk factors under a strict watch," he said.