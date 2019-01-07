App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

OLX acquires Aasaanjobs for undisclosed amount

With this acquisition, OLX will strengthen its jobs vertical and meet the growing need of over 60 million urban workforce in India.

OLX Group announced on January 7 that it has acquired Aasaanjobs, a recruitment marketplace for blue and grey-collar jobs in India. The size of the deal has not been disclosed.

With this acquisition, OLX will strengthen its jobs vertical and address the growing requirement of 60 million plus urban workforce in India, which is valued at over $ 1 billion.

"This acquisition resonates with OLX's commitment to grow its verticals strategically and leverage technology for better user experience on the platform. Aasaanjobs is a unique platform that uses technology and its wide reach to serve as an integrated go-to platform for recruiters. We aim to disrupt the ever growing job market with this portal and further unify our position in the jobs classifieds market in India," said Tim Hilpert, CEO, OLX Markets.

Founded in 2014, Aasaanjobs enables end to end recruitment via a two-way matchmaking algorithm that filters and connects candidates whose profiles and job expectations best match employers' requirements.

"The company’s inception was inspired by the large unregulated blue/grey collar jobs segment in India where we saw a massive untapped opportunity. Having understood the need-gap in this segment over the last three years, we pioneered the blue/grey jobs market by enabling job seekers and employers to find each other on a common platform. As we look to scale these numbers and expand to other cities, we found OLX to be a natural fit for our vision," said Dinesh Goel, CEO and co-founder, Aasaanjobs.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 04:04 pm

tags #Aasaanjobs #OLX #startups

