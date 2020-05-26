App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 26, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Now, Swiggy launches liquor delivery in Odisha

Goes live in Bhubaneswar, Rourkela; Zomato, too, has launched in the state capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After rival Zomato, Swiggy, too, launched home delivery of alcohol in Odisha on May 26, starting with capital Bhubaneswar and industrial city of Rourkela.

The Bengaluru-based food delivery platform plans to extend the service to Cuttack and Berhampur in the next couple of days.

“The service went live in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela today after obtaining necessary approvals from the Odisha government, with other major cities in the state to follow during the week,” the company said in a statement.

Close

Earlier in the day, Zomato said it was going live in Bhubaneswar and would head to Rourkela, Balasore, Balangir, Sambalpur, Berhampur and Cuttack soon.

related news

Odisha has become the second state after Jharkhand in recent days to allow home delivery of alcohol, with rivals Zomato and Swiggy offering the service.

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest on the coronavirus pandemic

With coronavirus and the lockdown hitting their core food-delivery business hard, the two companies are looking to liquor and grocery deliveries to shore up their business.

To place orders, customers will need to upload a government ID and a selfie for age verification, which the platform would use for authentication, Swiggy said.

It has partnered with HyperVerge to enable AI-face recognition for mandatory user and age verification for alcohol deliveries.

The viral outbreak has hit their business hard, forcing the two rivals to trim the workforce and go for salary cuts.

Swiggy on May 18 laid off 1,100 people and shut down some of its businesses. Two days earlier, Zomato had announced a plan to let go of around 500 staff and cut by up to 50 percent the salary of the remaining employees for six months.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 03:40 pm

tags #coronavirus #home delivery #liquor #lockdown #Swiggy #Zomato

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

BJP leaders trying to destabilise Maharashtra government: Balasaheb Thorat

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

Tata Trusts ties up with 2 medical institutions for online training of staff to manage COVID-19

Coronavirus impact | Demand for data centres to see two-fold jump by 2025

Coronavirus impact | Demand for data centres to see two-fold jump by 2025

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.