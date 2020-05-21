App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Swiggy launches alcohol home delivery in Ranchi, other cities to follow soon

Swiggy said, "The service went live in Ranchi today after obtaining necessary approvals from the Jharkhand government, with other major cities in the state launching within a week."

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Days after firing 1,100 employees, Food delivery app Swiggy said it will now let customers order and get home delivery of alcohol.

Swiggy said, "The service went live in Ranchi today after obtaining necessary approvals from the Jharkhand government, with other major cities in the state launching within a week."

Swiggy is also in advanced stages of discussions with multiple state governments to provide support with online processing and home delivery of alcohol which the company can immediately enable by leveraging its existing technology and logistics infrastructure and nationwide presence.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus pandemic | Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees; scales down cloud kitchen business

 To ensure safe delivery of alcohol and in compliance with applicable laws, Swiggy has introduced measures such as mandatory age verification and user authentication to complete deliveries. Customers can complete their instant age verification by uploading a picture of their valid government ID, followed by a selfie which the platform will use for authentication using an AI-powered system.

"All orders will carry a unique OTP which needs to be provided by the customer at the time of delivery. There is also a capping on the order quantity to ensure a customer does not order alcohol above the prescribed limit as per the state law. To avail this service, customers in Ranchi can access the ‘Wine Shops’ category by updating their Swiggy app," it said.

First Published on May 21, 2020 01:29 pm

tags #alcohol home delivery #Startup #Swiggy

Apple and Google Exposure Notification API is incompatible with India's Aarogya Setu; here's why

Uber expands 'Connect' service to 5 more Indian cities

Skoda Auto Volkswagen resumes production at Aurangabad plant

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Cyclone Amphan leaves behind trail of destruction in West Bengal, 12 dead

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.