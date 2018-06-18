App
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2018 06:50 PM IST

Myntra announces EORS sale, targets acquiring 5 lakh new customers

Jabong, which, was acquired by Myntra in 2016 is also participating in the sale this year. The sale will begin from June 22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online fashion retailer Myntra on Monday announced its 'end of reason' sale (EORS), adding that it expects to acquire 5 lakh new customers during the four day period.

Jabong, which, was acquired by Myntra in 2016 is also participating in the sale this year. The sale will begin from June 22.

"EORS 8 is prepped and ready to have over 11 million unique users for Myntra over 4 days. We are geared to handle 63 million sessions and expect to register a 40 percent growth over the previous June edition.  We have created the necessary infrastructure to increase delivery speed by 15 percent and have also doubled our Kirana network of stores to 7,500 spanning across 50 cities, thereby targeting to complete 90 percent deliveries within a week of the sale," Ananth Narayanan, CEO, Myntra-Jabong, said in a statement.

As in the past, tier-II and tier-III cities and towns will continue to be an important area of focus for Myntra, with over 60 percent its sales coming from these regions.
First Published on Jun 18, 2018 06:50 pm

