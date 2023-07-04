India’s market is 'definitely' overestimated: SoftBank’s Rajeev Misra

Rajeev Misra, CEO, SoftBank Investment Advisers

India’s market is “definitely” over-estimated, said SoftBank’s Rajeev Misra, in an interview with Moneycontrol, taking a jibe at the valuations of Indian startups that raised huge sums of money in the two Covid years by presenting a large potential market to investors. “India is still a $3 trillion GDP market. It had gone ahead of itself in terms of valuations. The total addressable market is not that big. There are 60-70 million people who have affordability… maybe a 100 million,”...