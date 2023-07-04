English
    India’s market is 'definitely' overestimated: SoftBank’s Rajeev Misra

    Misra’s comments on overestimation of the Indian market echo those of Nithin Kamath, co-founder, and CEO of India’s largest stock broking platform Zerodha. Last week, on Twitter, Kamath, whose Zerodha has not raised a single dollar from external investors to date, blamed the VC (venture capital) ecosystem, along with startup founders, for overestimating the Indian market

    Nikhil Patwardhan
    Bengaluru / July 04, 2023 / 11:32 AM IST
    Rajeev Misra, CEO, SoftBank Investment Advisers

    India’s market is “definitely” over-estimated, said SoftBank’s Rajeev Misra, in an interview with Moneycontrol, taking a jibe at the valuations of Indian startups that raised huge sums of money in the two Covid years by presenting a large potential market to investors. “India is still a $3 trillion GDP market. It had gone ahead of itself in terms of valuations. The total addressable market is not that big. There are 60-70 million people who have affordability… maybe a 100 million,”...

