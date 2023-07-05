India unicorn employee addition falls to fifth amid funding winter

Unicorn

Net employee addition at Indian unicorns fell to a fifth in the first half of 2023 from the year-ago period as growth took a backseat and companies focussed on cutting costs amid a worsening fund scarcity. Net additions – the number of employees recruited after deducting the number of vacant positions filled – is a key indicator of growth in demand. Indian unicorns – startups valued at $1 billion or more – added a net 5,000 employees in 2023 so far,...