Humantic AI raises funding from Google's Bradley Horowitz, Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, others

Humantic AI team

A clutch of tech executives including Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Google's Bradley Horowitz and DoorDash's Gokul Rajaram have backed Humantic AI, an artificial intelligence-based startup that aims to help sales people better understand their prospective customers.

The Palo Alto and Bengaluru-based startup has raised a total $1.5 million in the round that also saw angel investors such as Palo Alto Networks chief business officer Amit Singh, former AT&T Communications CEO John Donovan and Observe.AI co-founder Sharath Keshava Narayana.

Founded in 2021 by Amarpreet Kalkat, Humantic AI helps salespeople engage more customers and build relationships by providing them 'prospect intelligence'.

The startup says its proprietary personality AI engine assembles detailed personality profiles that provide predictive personality insights to sales teams helping them better understand their customer before meeting them and thereby be more effective at every step of their buying journey.

The company claims that its personality AI solution is already being used by over 100 organisations of various sizes including Rackspace, Paypal, McKinsey, and Wellington.

It claims that companies using its platform saw an average decrease of 36 percent in time taken for first engagement, 30 percent increase in response rates and 6.2 percent increase in closed revenue.

Kalkat had previously co-founded Frrole AI, an artificial intelligence platform that works at the intersection of social data and consumer intelligence. It provides consumer intelligence solutions to digital marketing and insights teams.

"One of the key reasons I invested in Humantic AI is the product versatility and the spectrum depth itself. The product is one that can be used by every company on this planet. Big, small, mid-sized, everybody needs a prospect intelligence tool," said Narayana, who is joining the company's board as part of this investment.





