MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Health-tech startup K&L Wellness Technology raises Rs 30 crore from angel investors

K&L Wellness Technology was founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho, a renowned holistic lifestyle coach in the field of integrative and lifestyle medicine.

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST
(L-R) Karan Talreja, Luke Coutinho

(L-R) Karan Talreja, Luke Coutinho

Health-tech startup K&L Wellness Technology (also known as RESET Tech) has raised seed funding of Rs 30 crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures, the venture capital arm of Manjushree Technopack and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group, a prominent mobile phones distributor in Ahmedabad.

K&L Wellness Technology provides therapeutic health solutions to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and obesity, among others using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

It was founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho, a renowned holistic lifestyle coach in the field of integrative and lifestyle medicine. The duo also run a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of health care through yoga and meditation. The company will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter" Talreja said in a statement.

This platform will offer science-led personalized solutions to people by blending ancient therapeutic research with its cutting-edge technology to offer sustainable methods, solutions and practices, the firm said in a statement. Part of the proceeds will also go into expanding the team and building infrastructure.

Close

Related stories

"We see this as a good opportunity given the demand being generated in the health sector. We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods like yoga and meditation as a means for health care in future" said Vimal Kedia, Managing Director, Manjushree Technopack. Manjushree Ventures is a venture capital arm of Manjushree Technopack based in Bengaluru, India.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #healthcare #Healthtech #K&L Wellness Technology #Reset Tech
first published: Nov 17, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.