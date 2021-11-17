Health-tech startup K&L Wellness Technology raises Rs 30 crore from angel investors

(L-R) Karan Talreja, Luke Coutinho

Health-tech startup K&L Wellness Technology (also known as RESET Tech) has raised seed funding of Rs 30 crore from angel investors Vimal Kedia and Surendra Kedia of Manjushree Ventures, the venture capital arm of Manjushree Technopack and Narendra Firodia of Sohamm Group, a prominent mobile phones distributor in Ahmedabad.

K&L Wellness Technology provides therapeutic health solutions to lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease and obesity, among others using natural, sustainable and traditional methods of yoga and meditation.

It was founded by serial entrepreneur Karan Talreja and Luke Coutinho, a renowned holistic lifestyle coach in the field of integrative and lifestyle medicine. The duo also run a health and fitness brand called RESET Life out of Mumbai and Bengaluru.

"We are glad that our investors are aligned with our vision to spread the importance of health care through yoga and meditation. The company will utilise the funds to create a robust wellness technology platform by early next quarter" Talreja said in a statement.

This platform will offer science-led personalized solutions to people by blending ancient therapeutic research with its cutting-edge technology to offer sustainable methods, solutions and practices, the firm said in a statement. Part of the proceeds will also go into expanding the team and building infrastructure.

"We see this as a good opportunity given the demand being generated in the health sector. We see value and potential in traditional therapeutic methods like yoga and meditation as a means for health care in future" said Vimal Kedia, Managing Director, Manjushree Technopack. Manjushree Ventures is a venture capital arm of Manjushree Technopack based in Bengaluru, India.