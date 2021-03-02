English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Don't miss the exciting session on 'Make in India: Pharmacy of the World' where top business leaders reveal how the life sciences and pharma sector can become more aatmanirbhar. Click to attend:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Flipkart to expand grocery business to 70 cities in India

Flipkart’s grocery services are available across cities like Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad.

Priyanka Sahay
March 02, 2021 / 02:04 PM IST
Flipkart took the decision after the assessment of the current situation

Flipkart took the decision after the assessment of the current situation


Walmart-owned Flipkart plans to expand its grocery operations in 20 more cities from the existing 50 at a time when rival and the online grocery leader Big Basket is getting acquired by the Tata Group.

"Grocery continues to be one of the fastest-growing categories, with the increase in demand for quality food and household supplies from users. In line with this, we have invested in scaling up our grocery operations across the country, strengthening ecosystem partnerships, thus ensuring a seamless grocery shopping experience through an expansive product selection, robust supply chain and smooth in-app experience for consumers," said Manish Kumar, senior vice president, grocery, general merchandise and furniture, Flipkart.

"We have witnessed increased demand for groceries from tier 2 cities in the past year, fueled by customers increasing preference for contactless shopping, from the comforts of their home. It is a trend that we think will continue and will set the course of e-grocery space in India," he added.

,,,, through its dedicated grocery fulfillment centers. Flipkart has also expanded its services to cities beyond the metros such as Mysore, Kanpur, Warangal and Allahabad, among others through a satellite-expansion marketplace model.

Flipkart Grocery has over 7,000 products available across over 200 categories including household supplies, staples, snacks and beverages.

Close

Related stories

Grocery is the next big frontier for online shopping and is a key focus area for Flipkart to bring new customers online. The company’s grocery operations will also give a fillip to the local food processing industry, connecting farmers producers to lakhs of consumers through the tech enabled marketplace.

The company claims that its grocery business has witnessed three fold growth in the last one year. It has not only partnered with retailers but is also working with FPOs across the country to enable formal digital access to the farmers community.

According to a recent Redseer Consulting report, over 50 percent (close to $570 billion) grocery retail space in India is addressable by e-grocery platforms. Of this, value-first households account for a significant 61 percent portion, with metro and Tier 1 markets covering more than 40 percent of this opportunity.

Flipkart has also launched ‘Flipkart Quick’, its hyperlocal delivery model in Bangalore that offers a 90-min delivery promise.

Tata group is expected to buy 68 percent stake in online grocery startup BigBasket for Rs 9,100-Rs 9,200 crore.
Priyanka Sahay
TAGS: #Big Basket #Flipkart #grocery #Tata
first published: Mar 2, 2021 02:04 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

Coronavirus Essential | PM Modi receives first dose of Covaxin; CoWin app glitches slow vaccine rollout

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.