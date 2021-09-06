MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for an exclusive webinar where experts will decode growing interest in ETFs on Sept 7@ 11am. Register now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Delhivery raises $76 million from Lee Fixel's Addition ahead of IPO

Founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Kapil Bharati and Suraj Saharan, the logistics startup is planning to list on exchanges between December 2021 and March 2022.

Priyanka Sahay
September 06, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST

Ahead of its initial public offering, the Gurgaon-headquartered Delhivery has raised $76.4 million from Lee Fixel's venture Capital firm Addition as part of a Series I round, as per the regulatory filings sourced from Tofler.

Founded in 2011 by Sahil Barua, Mohit Tandon, Bhavesh Manglani, Kapil Bharati and Suraj Saharan, the logistics startup is planning to list on exchanges between December 2021 and March 2022.

The company is working out details of the issue, including its size. However, given that it already has substantial cash on its balance sheet, it expects it to be a primary issue in the $400-500 million range.

Besides Addition, it includes names like SoftBank Vision Fund, Tiger Global Management, Times Internet, The Carlyle Group, and Steadview Capital on its captable.

It reported a loss of Rs 284 crore during the financial year 2019-2020. It came down from Rs 1,781 crore in the financial year 2018-2019. The revenue increased by 74 percent to Rs 2,986.4 crore during the financial year 2020.

Close

The company last announced an investment of $100 million from FedEx Express, a subsidiary of leading global express transportation company FedEx Corp in July.

Last month, it also acquired Bengaluru-based Spoton Logistics, a move aimed at further strengthening its B2B capabilities.

Priyanka Sahay
Tags: #addition #Delhivery #IPO
first published: Sep 6, 2021 08:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

Simply Save | The NFO wave: How should mutual fund investors approach the frequent launch of new funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.