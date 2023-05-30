English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStartup

    CoinSwitch Ventures’ Web3 Discovery fund deploys $25 million through VC partners

    It plans to invest in 100 startups by the end of 2024. The fund’s prominent VC partners include Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures and Sequoia Capital

    Moneycontrol News
    May 30, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST
    blockchain

    Representative image.

    CoinSwitch Ventures’ Web3 Discovery Fund, the venture capital arm of crypto unicorn CoinSwitch, announced that it has facilitated $25 million in funding across 12 web3 and blockchain startups in less than a year of its launch, showing signs of optimism around the nascent web3 space even as globally, businesses are trimming tech budgets.

    The startups that have raised this funding include PYOR, Silence Labs, AirStack, Mohash, Shield, PolyTrade, BitsCrunch, and PlayZap. They were building solutions around blockchain infrastructure, blockchain analytics, and real-world asset tokenization. In fact, PYOR was founded by former CoinSwitch employees CBO Sharan Nair, CFO Sarmad Nazki, SVP Krishna Hegde, and blockchain developer Yadunandan Batchu.

    While Web3 Discovery fund partially funded these startups, the majority of it was funded through its partnering network of prominent VCs like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures and Sequoia Capital.

    In an earlier interaction with Moneycontrol, Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and CEO, CoinSwitch had said that he plans to invest in about 100 such startups by the end of 2024. The early-stage fund will be looking to write cheques of about $100,000-$200,000 and work as a bridge to introduce these start-ups and fund jointly in larger rounds along with its 20 VC (venture capital) partners.

    Parth Chaturvedi, Investments Lead, CoinSwitch Ventures said in a statement, “With the Discovery fund, we are identifying and enabling entrepreneurs and early-stage startups to leverage the potential of crypto to solve real-world problems. Even in the bear market, we have seen a huge influx of innovative startup ideas.

    Related stories

    Singhal added, “Our fund's philosophy was born out of the challenges we faced while setting up CoinSwitch. The roadblock then led us to establish a fund that not only provides funds but also expertise and networking opportunities.”

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Ashish Singhal #blockchain #CoinSwitch #funding #startups #venture capital #web3 startup
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:12 pm