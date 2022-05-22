Centre making efforts to connect startups to govt ecosystem: Union minister Chandrasekhar

Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The Centre is making efforts to connect Indian startups with the government ecosystem so that its procurement requirements can be met with their innovative solutions, Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar said here on Sunday.

Chandrasekhar, who was at Gujarat University to interact with the students on the topic of 'New India for Young India', said the government is working to soon establish an institutional framework for Digital India Startup Hub to further promote the startup ecosystem in the country.

"Soon Digital India Startup Hub, an institutional framework, shall be established to further promote the startup ecosystem and centrally coordinate startup initiatives at the national level. The government is making efforts to connect startups with its ecosystem so that government's procurement requirements can be met with innovative solutions by startups," he said.

The minister highlighted the importance of learning digital skills for India's expanding digital economy.

"Innovation, innovation and innovation is the mantra going forward. Innovation is going to drive our future. Our startups and entrepreneurs will drive the Indian economy towards USD 5 trillion and the Digital Economy towards USD 1 trillion," said Chandrasekhar, who is also the Minister of State for Electronics and IT. He claimed there has not been a more opportune moment for the youth to succeed than in the new India that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is building.

"Prior to 2014, entrepreneurship was merely an exception rather than a rule or a norm. There has never been a more opportune moment for young Indians to succeed than now, thanks to the proactive policies of the Narendra Modi government and the government of Gujarat," the Union minister said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes