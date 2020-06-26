App
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 03:11 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Byju's raises funds from tech investment firm Mary Meeker's VC firm BOND

The latest investment is likely to take the valuation to $10.5 billion.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Online learning startup Byju's on June 26 said it has raised funds from Mary Meeker's tech investment firm BOND.

The company, however, did not disclose the amount raised or the valuation.

In February, Byju's raised about $200 million in funding from General Atlantic. At that time, sources had said the company was valued at about $8.2 billion.

The latest investment is likely to take the valuation to $10.5 billion.

"This partnership (with BOND) is a testament to the role that BYJU'S is playing in helping students learn better by customizing our platform to their abilities. It also demonstrates the rising global interest in education technology as digital learning becomes increasingly accepted and embraced," Byju's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran said.

With schools shut due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Byju's has made content on its learning app free for all students, and has also introduced live classes to further student engagement, the company said.

Byju's has over 57 million registered students, more than 3.5 million paid subscribers and annual renewal rate of 85 percent. Byju's doubled its revenue from Rs 1,430 crore to Rs 2,800 crore in 2019-20.

First Published on Jun 26, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Business #Byjus’ #Startup

