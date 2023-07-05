BharatPe appoints former Razorpay executive Pankaj Goel as CTO

Pankaj Goel. (Photograph by Nishant Ratnakar)

Fintech company BharatPe Group, on July 5, has appointed Pankaj Goel as the chief technology officer, the company said at a time when it looks to strengthen its tech offerings.

In a statement, the company said Goel will be reporting to Nalin Negi, the chief financial officer and interim CEO, BharatPe.

The company added that Goel will be leading the technology team at BharatPe Group and heading the technology and innovation strategy across the group of companies.

"...With a seasoned engineering leader like Pankaj joining the team, we are confident that we will be able to build best-in-class fintech products that will further enable the next level of growth for the BharatPe Group of Companies… I welcome Pankaj to the leadership team and look forward to working with him to build new-age products for millions of merchants and consumers," said Negi.

BharatPe said that Goel has held leadership positions at companies such as Intuit, Trilogy and Sun Microsystems.

“I believe there is a huge opportunity for fintech companies to enable the next level of growth for merchants as well as make an impactful contribution to the overall India growth story. I am hoping that we will deliver impactful solutions that will enable us to not only solve existing problems, but also help us stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving fintech landscape,” said Goel, who was the head of payments engineering at Razorpay.