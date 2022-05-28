English
    Bengaluru start-up Nordische Technologies and CIPET bring out Aluminium-Praphene battery for gadgets and EV technology

    Nordische Technologies, a Bengaluru-based start-up, on Saturday claimed that it has brought out the world's first Aluminium-Graphene pouch cell battery for consumer electronics, gadgets and future EV technology in association with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Bengaluru.

    PTI
    May 28, 2022 / 04:11 PM IST
    Nordische Technologies, a Bengaluru-based start-up, on Saturday claimed that it has brought out the world's first Aluminium-Graphene pouch cell battery for consumer electronics, gadgets and future EV technology in association with the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Bengaluru. The company said in a statement that the Aluminum-Graphene pouch cell battery is the world's fastest charging, non-toxic, non-flammable, and non-lithium non-cobalt battery with a long cycle life.

    "This innovative Aluminum-Graphene pouch cell and future EV battery is the result of our extensive research over the past five years. It is a lightweight, high-performance battery with a shelf life of five to seven years. These rechargeable, non-toxic and recyclable batteries can be charged over 3,000 cycles," Sabyasachi Das, CTO, of Nordische Technologies, was quoted as saying in a statement. It also said that CIPET junior scientist Dr Kingshuk Dutta served as the Coordinator and Principal Investigator of this project.

    The company also said that its other innovative energy storage devices are Ultra-Lead Carbon Battery (ULCB) and Ultra-Lead Carbon Foam Battery (ULCFB).



    Tags: #Aluminium-Graphene pouch cell battery #Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technolog #consumer electronics #EV technology #gadgets #Nordische Technologies
    first published: May 28, 2022 04:11 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.