Amazon files petition in SC against Karnataka HC order allowing CCI probe

In the four-page letter, a so-called 'show cause notice', the CCI asked Amazon why it should not take action and penalise the company for providing false information. (File Image)

A day after rival Flipkart moved the Supreme Court to seek relief from the investigation of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) Amazon too has filed a special leave petition seeking relief from the apex court in the case.

The two companies have reached out to the apex court after losing their appeals in lower courts. Last week, the division bench of the Karnataka High Court in its judgement said that it failed to understand why Amazon and Flipkart did not want to participate in the enquiry by CCI adding that the antitrust body was just asking for "inquisitorial departmental proceedings".

It also stated that in case the companies were not involved in any violation, they should not feel shy in facing an enquiry.

While the judgement was pronounced on July 23, the copy of the detailed order got published on July 26.

This was the second time that the high court had gone against India's biggest e-commerce players. Earlier a single judge bench order allowed the antitrust body to continue its investigation against Amazon and Flipkart under Section 3 of the Competition Act that deals with anti-competitive agreements.

Last month even Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the companies should refrain from forum shopping and let the CCI investigate if they were doing an honest business.