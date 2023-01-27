English
    Sri Lankan Parliament prorogued till February 8

    PTI
    January 27, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST
    Ranil Wickremesinghe

    The Sri Lankan government on Friday decided to prorogue Parliament till February 8 when President Ranil Wickremesinghe will make a special address on the implementation of the India-backed 13th Amendment to the Constitution and other issues concerning the minority Tamil community.

    The order of prorogation of parliament will come into effect from midnight on Friday, a statement said.

    President Wickremesinghe has ended the current session of Parliament in order to officially reopen for a brand new parliamentary session on February 8.

    Wickremesinghe's office said the president by issuing a special gazette has ended the current session which is the third session since its commencement on August 3 last year.