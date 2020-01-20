App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 20, 2020 08:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Srei to raise Rs 2,000cr via NCDs in 2020-21

The Kolkata-based company plans a public issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an equal amount in private placement during the next financial year, it said in an exchange filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd on January 20 said it plans to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs and another Rs 1,000 crore in commercial papers in fiscal 2020-21.

The proposals will be placed before its board for approval on February 14.

The Kolkata-based company plans a public issue of Rs 1,000 crore and an equal amount in private placement during the next financial year, it said in an exchange filing.

Close

Srei Infrastructure Finance will also issue commercial papers totalling Rs 1,000 crore on private placement basis.

related news

In September last year, it had asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow buy back of non-convertible debentures from retail investors.

A rating agency had recently downgraded Srei's NCDs, perpetual debt instrument and commercial paper programme aggregating to Rs 5,327 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 20, 2020 08:34 pm

tags #Business #Market news #SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.