SpiceJet seeks shareholders' nod to hive off logistics platform SpiceXpress

Domestic aviation player SpiceJet has sought shareholders’ nod to hive off its logistics platform SpiceXpress to raise funds. The company is looking to transfer its cargo business to SpiceXpress, CNBC-TV18 has reported.

This comes after Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said the company was “making efforts” to further strengthen the logistics business after the Q1FY22 results were released.

SpiceXpress earned a net profit of Rs 30 crore, with revenue for the segment up 285 percent to Rs 473 crore for Q1FY22 from Rs 166 crore in the same quarter last year. This came even as SpiceJet posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 731.12 crore against a loss of Rs 600.52 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue from operations more than doubled to Rs 1,125 crore for the quarter under review against Rs 521 crore in Q1FY21. The company reported EBIDTAR loss of Rs 104 crore.

The company’s business operations were significantly hit during the quarter due to the continued impact of COVID‐19 which has had seriously impacted travel demand during the said period.

"Q1 was severely impacted by the second wave as passenger traffic almost disappeared. While no one can predict the future, with vaccination numbers picking up and demand for air travel increasing steadily, we hope the trend reverses soon," Singh said.

SpiceJet would recover lost ground quickly as it was ramping up operations, adding new stations and flights and was much better placed this time last year, he said. "Our logistics arm continued with its strong growth story reporting yet another profitable quarter,” Singh said.

SpiceJet share price fell more than 11 percent intraday on August 16 after the company's net losses widened in the quarter ended June 2021.

In an email to employees on August 15, Singh said the company expects Boeing 737 MAX planes to “make a comeback soon” and that this would be a “game-changer for the domestic airline industry”.

"The return of MAX will help us step up both our domestic and international operations, while offering a vastly superior flying experience for our passengers. After five quarters of uncertainty and financial stress, the aviation sector in India is once again witnessing green shoots of recovery and SpiceJet, in particular, is all set to take-off on its exciting growth journey," he said.