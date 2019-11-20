App
Last Updated : Nov 20, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

SpiceJet, Gulf Air sign MoU to explore codeshare and coordinated engineering services

The MoU was signed by Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director, SpiceJet, and Krešimir Kucko, chief executive officer, Gulf Air, in New Delhi.

Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
SpiceJet and Bahrain's national carrier Gulf Air on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore possibilities regarding interline and codeshare agreement, coordinated cargo services, engineering services and pilot training.

"SpiceJet and Gulf Air will look at collaborating in the field of pilot training to nurture talent in order to deliver the finest resources for both the airlines.

The airlines will also engage and collaborate to enhance their respective cargo and engineering services," the Indian budget carrier said in a statement.

First Published on Nov 20, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Business #codeshare #Companies #Gulf Air MoU #SpiceJet

