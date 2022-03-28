SpiceJet flight with passengers on board collides with electric pole at Delhi airport; probe begins

Representational image.

A SpiceJet flight with passengers on board collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback of the aircraft, an airport official told news agency ANI on March 28.

The official further said the aircraft was changed for the passengers on board and an investigation has been launched. SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu.

After the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said that during push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron.



"Today, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," the company spokesperson was quoted as saying by ANI.