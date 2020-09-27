Six months on, work from home is still a raging debate for IT sector

After over six months of working from home -- To make WFH permanent or not – is a debate that is raging in the IT sector that employs close to 50 lakh people in the country.

Clearly, the jury is divided.

Back in April, India’s largest IT services provider TCS said that the company is making WFH permanent for its employees. The IT major said that by 2025, it is looking at 75 percent of its employees working from home. So it means that only 25 percent of its workforce will have to come to office by 2025.

That took the entire industry by surprise as companies and their clients were getting used to the model.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

In July, companies such as Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra said that they are looking at hybrid model where some employees will be working from home and others from office.

Now in September, views are still changing with more executives sharing the opinion that WFH cannot be permanent for its employees and they want them back in their office.

This includes banking major JP Morgan & Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Netflix’s CEO Reed Hastings. In India, Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro's chairman Rishad Premji said in a recent event that he wants employees to come back to office as well.

There are reasons why there are takers for both WFH and return to office.

An industry watcher pointed out that clients are now quite comfortable with the WFH model and would like the IT vendors to continue to do the same. Productivity has increased as well for employees, who are working longer than they would in offices.

But for vast majority of those who want employees back, they say it has to do with nurturing company culture and innovation.

As people worked from home, informal conversations with colleagues became a casualty at the back of COVID-19. According to Premji, these conversations are indeed important to build and nurture employees and organisations.

Premji in a recent event said that it is important that employees return to work at least 3-4 days a week where people can connect face to face. Watercooler chats and gossips are in a way important for them and also the organisation to grow.

For, these informal conversations, according to him, are necessary for innovation.

“I think it's powerful for people to come together. Oftentimes, innovation happens in the downtime when you don't expect something to come about and something comes about. So for those two reasons, I think it's important that people come back," a TimesNow article quoted Premji.

This is precisely why JP Morgan wants its employees back in office too, at least of them. A Bloomberg report on the company's move said that, “WFH lifestyle seems to have impacted younger employees, and overall productivity and ‘creative combustion’ has taken a hit.”

There is another impact of prolonged WFH and not widely discussed – stickiness factor.

A staffing executive pointed out that longer the employees WFH, shorter the stickiness factor. “If you look at it, employees who joined new firms in the middle of a pandemic never met their colleagues,” he said. In the event that they hardly meet them at all, there is neither a bond with the team nor the company. “This stickiness factor is important for retaining talents and employees,” he added.