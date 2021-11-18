Singapore AUM Biosciences sees opportunities in Asia and India

Singapore-based AUM Biosciences, having recently closed funding of USD27 million for global cancer drug development, sees a lot of untapped opportunities in Asia and India.

"AUM is set to leverage on software expertise in the technology hubs of India. We are working on a win-win situation, taking Indian expertise along with our journey through the Silicon Valley and American funding to be a global service provider in the bioscience industry," Vishal Doshi, CEO, Co-founder, told