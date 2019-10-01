Customers from various banks unable to use net banking services; technical glitch suspected



My HDFC Bank and Indian Bank mobile banking & net banking sites are not working since afternoon today. Should I be worried ? Did anyone today face the same issue ?#hdfcbank #indianbank pic.twitter.com/LMi0bqW0tz — Sunder (@SunderjiJB) October 1, 2019

Customers of several banks took to Twitter on October 1, of issues they were facing while trying to log into the net banking facility of their respective lenders.



the most trusted bank @HDFC_Bank is unable to give basic net banking services. we are keep getting below attached message when we are trying to login net banking. Time logs just for your info.. I have been trying from 5 Pm on 01/10/2019. have tried for 30 minutes. No use. pic.twitter.com/v2XwK7Etvq Close October 1, 2019



YES Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank were among the few whose customers reported the issue.

According to an Economic Times report, While HDFC Bank took to Twitter to respond to a user's concern, Kotak Mahindra Bank informed a customer who faced the issue that the problem was due to a technical fault, apologising for the same.

Banks have been making the headlines for various reasons. A fraud that was discovered in the PMC bank, and the RBI having placed Lakshmi Vilas Bank under prompt corrective action and worries over government spending having dented market sentiment. As a result, they faced volatility in the markets amid rising fears over the asset quality.

Shares of YES Bank took a hit, plunging 30 percent intraday and touching an all-time low of Rs 29.05. Overall market capitalisation of the firm also fell below Rs 8,000 crore on BSE on October 1.

The Reserve Bank of India had earlier posted on its Twitter handle that rumours about certain banks that have been doing the rounds are no cause for concern, assuring customers that the country's banking system is safe and stable with no need for panic.

There are rumours in some locations about certain banks including cooperative banks, resulting in anxiety among the depositors. RBI would like to assure the general public that Indian banking system is safe and stable and there is no need to panic on the basis of such rumours.— ReserveBankOfIndia (@RBI) October 1, 2019

Amid rumours of possible debt distress for several other lenders, stocks of various banks cracked on October 1.

