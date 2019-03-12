App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Siemens Financial Services invests in Poovani Wind Power Project

As per the agreement, SFS has agreed to take a 46% equity stake in the 200 MW wind power project.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a first investment by Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing arm of Siemens, in a wind farm in Asia, a definitive agreement has been signed for equity investment in the project that involves installation of 100 units of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy's SG 2.0 - 114 wind turbines in Tamil Nadu. The project forms part of Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) Wind Power Tranche II.

Greenko Group, India's leading renewable energy player, has signed an agreement with Siemens Financial Services (SFS), the financing arm of Siemens AG, for an equity investment in its Poovani Wind Power project. The project is being developed in the state of Tamil Nadu and is backed by Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI), Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Government of India.

Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty, Chief Executive Officer and MD of Greenko Group, said, "Attracting an equity investment from Siemens Financial Services demonstrates the evolution of the Indian energy market with inter-state transmission of renewable energy, confidence of international financial institutions on project and technical capabilities, and the necessary regulatory frameworks to further support growth. We are delighted to partner with SFS for our Poovani Wind Project and welcome them to India."

Steffen Grosse, Chief Financial Officer of Energy Finance, Siemens Financial Services added, "We are excited to announce this new transaction with Greenko Group, one of the leading renewable IPPs in India. Completing our first equity investment in renewables in the region further underscores our company's commitment to bringing optimal energy solutions to India backed by innovative Siemens Gamesa Technology."

related news

As per the agreement, SFS has agreed to take a 46 percent equity stake in the 200 MW wind power project. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy is involved in installing the entire infrastructure for the wind farm, including supply, erection and commissioning of 100 units of SG2.0 – 114 wind turbines with a hub height of 106 m, specifically designed for low wind sites in India.

Clean and affordable energy generated from this project will offset approximately 651,000 tonnes of CO2e from environment and electrify approximately 155,000 households annually. The project will be connected to the central transmission system of India, which will enable inter-state flow of energy from a renewable resource rich state and enable other states comply with their renewable purchase obligations and secure long-term renewable energy supply at a fixed price.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 04:08 pm

tags #BFSITech #Siemens #Technology

