Shriram City Union Q2 Net Profit seen up 10% YoY to Rs. 282.7 cr: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the NBFC sector. The brokerage house expects Shriram City Union to report net profit at Rs. 282.7 crore up 10% year-on-year (up 35.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 5.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 899.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 4.5% Y-o-Y (up 3.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 587.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

