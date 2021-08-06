MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
August 06, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: RBI keeps repo rate unchanged, Indices trades lower; auto, IT stocks gain

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent and also maintained policy stance as ‘Accommodative’. Buying is seen in the auto, IT and metal stocks, while pharma stocks are under pressure.

  • August 06, 2021 / 12:42 PM IST

    TVS Srichakra Q1 earnings:

    The company has posted net profit at Rs 1.1 crore against loss of Rs 37.2 crore and revenue was at Rs 495.3 crore versus Rs 212.1 crore, YoY.

    TVS Srichakra was quoting at Rs 2,278.00, up Rs 20.60, or 0.91 percent.

  • August 06, 2021 / 12:33 PM IST

    Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India:

    We welcome the RBI’s unchanged view on the ‘accommodative’ stance and commitment to maintaining the liquidity in the economy. Despite the inflationary pressures, RBI maintaining status quo on key policy interest rates and continuing with growth supportive policy stance was need of the hour. Extended period of historic low interest rates would ensure home loan rates remain at current benign levels and aid the revival of real estate sector. 

    We have also seen many real estate developers refinancing their borrowings at lower interest cost and benefit from the lower interest rate regime, which is crucial at this juncture when business operations are facing the pandemic pressure. 

    In addition to this monetary policy intervention, the time is ripe for the RBI and Government to undertake more valiant demand stimulant measures to help the economy to cross FY20 GDP levels and ensure a broad-based revival. The lower interest rate environment and demand stimulant measures from Government coupled with the on-going vaccinations is likely to encourage businesses and consumers to avail credit to expand their business or fulfill consumption requirements, thereby stimulating the economy.

  • August 06, 2021 / 12:20 PM IST

    Voltas Q1 results:

    The company has posted 49.6 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 122.4 crore versus Rs 81.8 crore and revenue was up 37.7% at Rs 1,785.2 crore versus Rs 1,296.9 crore, YoY.

    Voltas was quoting at Rs 1,062.00, up Rs 16.85, or 1.61 percent on the BSE.

  • August 06, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST

    Mahindra and Mahindra Q1 earnings:

    The company has reported net profit before exceptional item at Rs 934 crore against Rs 39 crore in a year period.

    Revenue of the company stood at Rs 11,763 crore versus Rs 5,589 crore, YoY.

    Mahindra and Mahindra was quoting at Rs 766.00, up Rs 6.85, or 0.90 percent on the BSE.

  • August 06, 2021 / 12:13 PM IST

    Windlas Biotech IPO oversubscribed by 8.48 times:

    The public offer of Windlas Biotech, the pharmaceutical formulations contract development and manufacturing organizations, has subscribed 8.48 times, garnering bids for 5.20 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 61.36 lakh equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed on August 6, the final day of bidding.

    The qualified institutional buyers have to put in bids at least 90 percent of their reserved portion to get the issue fully subscribed. So far their portion was subscribed 13 percent.

    The portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.95 times, while the retail portion has seen a 15.94 times subscription.

  • August 06, 2021 / 12:04 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices were trading near the day's low amid volatility.

    The Sensex was down 134.99 points or 0.25% at 54357.85, and the Nifty was down 22 points or 0.14% at 16272.60. About 1704 shares have advanced, 1144 shares declined, and 87 shares are unchanged.

    Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Bharti Airtel and IOC were among major gainers, while losers included Cipla, Reliance Industries, Shree Cements, Nestle and HDFC.

  • August 06, 2021 / 11:48 AM IST

    Ravindra Sudhalkar, CEO at Reliance Home Finance:

    The move by the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee to keep the repo rate unchanged at 4% was an expected move given the growth concerns hanging over the economy, especially from the impending third wave of the COVID19 pandemic. Even though inflation is high and a concern, any rate hike at this juncture would've been a deterrent to growth. Also, although the RBI maintained GDP growth forecast at 9.5% for FY22, Governor Shaktikanta Das has pointed out that the underlying conditions around aggregate demand are still weak. 

    For home buyers this removes any kind of uncertainty over interest rates as we can expect this accommodative stance to continue for some time. However, planning ahead and negotiating smartly with banks on home loans rates is always advisable.

  • August 06, 2021 / 11:39 AM IST

    Rupee Updates:

    Indian rupee is trading flat at 74.16 per dollar, amid volatile trade seen in the domestic equity market after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.

    It opened 7 paise higher at 74.10 per dollar against Thursday's close of 74.17.

  • August 06, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors:

    The RBI kept the rates unchanged in its monetary policy statement and kept the stance accommodative. They kept the growth unchanged at 9.5%. The inflation was expected to be at 5.7% up from 5.1% for FY’22. One member has voted against the accomodative. 

    Bond yields rose on less dovish policy from RBI. The stock markets fell as the Amazon-RIL Future Group verdict went in favor of Amazon in SC. The rupee fell after making a high of 74.09 as RBI started absorbing inflows and importers bought dollars to hedge.

