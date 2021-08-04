MARKET NEWS

August 04, 2021 / 12:45 PM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices near record high, Nifty above 16,200; banks in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bank index gained 1 percent, while other sectors are trading in the red. BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5 percent each.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex54,321.74498.38 +0.93%
    Nifty 5016,245.90115.15 +0.71%
    Nifty Bank35,923.65716.20 +2.03%
    Nifty 50 16,245.90 115.15 (0.71%)
    Wed, Aug 04, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    HDFC2,668.90114.25 +4.47%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Tata Motors298.60-5.10 -1.68%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank35922.80715.35 +2.03%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG36453.10-372.95 -1.01%


  • August 04, 2021 / 12:52 PM IST

    BSE Realty index fell 1 percent dragged by the Sobha, Phoenix Mills, Indiabulls Real Estate

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST

    State Bank of India touches 52-week high ahead of Q1 results:

    State Bank of India (SBI) will release its June quarter scorecard on August 4 and it may show some signs of weakness in business growth even though asset quality is likely to be largely stable, say experts.

    State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 444.30, down Rs 2.15, or 0.48 percent on the BSE.

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:21 PM IST

    Exxaro Tiles IPO fully subscribed on Day 1:

    The initial public offering (IPO) of Exxaro Tiles, a midsized vitrified tiles manufacturer, has got a good response as the offering was subscribed 1.29 times within hours of opening on August 4.

    The offer had received bids for 1.47 crore equity shares even before noon against the IPO size of 1.14 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on the exchanges showed.

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST

    Nifty Bank index added 1.5 percent led by the ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank

  • August 04, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST

    Market at 12 PM

    Benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but still trading higher with Nifty above 16200.

    The Sensex was up 371.83 points or 0.69% at 54195.19, and the Nifty was up 85.70 points or 0.53% at 16216.50. About 1166 shares have advanced, 1711 shares declined, and 108 shares are unchanged.

    HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:52 AM IST

    Devyani International IPO subscribed 33% on day 1

    The initial public offering (IPO) of KFC, Pizza Hut and Costa Coffee operator Devyani international has been subscribed 33 percent on August 4, the first day of bidding.

    The offer has received bids for 3.71 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 11.25 crore equity shares, the subscription data available on exchanges showed. The IPO size has been reduced to 11.25 crore equity shares from 20.42 crore equity shares after the company raised Rs 824.87 crore from anchor investors on August 3.

    The retail investors remained at the forefront as their reserved portion was subscribed 1.78 times and that of employees 11 percent.

    The portion set aside for non-institutional investors has seen a subscription of 3 percent and qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 1.1 lakh equity shares against their reserved portion of 6.11 crore equity shares.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:42 AM IST

    Gold Updates:

    Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a subdued dollar, but the precious metal bobbled in a narrow range as investors awaited signals from US jobs data on the labour market recovery.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:28 AM IST

    Adani Ports shares gain after June quarter results:

    Adani Ports share price trading in the green on August 4, a day after the country's largest integrated logistics player reported a 77.04 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,341.69 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal.

    Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited  had clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 757.83 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing.

    The company’s total income rose to Rs 4,938.43 crore in the latest June quarter from Rs 2,749.46 crore in the year-ago period.

  • August 04, 2021 / 11:23 AM IST
  • August 04, 2021 / 11:21 AM IST

    Rahul Bajoria, Chief India Economist at Barclays India: India’s services PMI improved in July, although at 45.4 it remains in contraction territory. The contraction in services activity is disappointing and is materially weaker than the sharp expansion seen in manufacturing activity in July. This points to lingering curbs imposed across several states impeding contact intensive services activity more than manufacturing output. However, we continue to believe that July marks the beginning of the improvement in services, and we expect activity to gain more momentum in the coming months.

    Data released earlier showed that a swift recovery in activity is underway in the Indian economy, with the manufacturing PMI coming in at 55.3 in July. While the second wave of COVID infections acted as a speed bump, given that movement curbs are now easing across states, economic activity rebounded across sectors in June-July. We continue to forecast GDP growth of 9.2% in FY2021-22, a bit below the central bank’s 9.5% projection.

