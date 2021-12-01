Seven-day quarantine must for passengers from 'at-risk' countries arriving in Mumbai

A view of Mumbai International Airport. (PC-Reuters)

The Maharashtra government has slapped a mandatory seven-day quarantine for all passengers from ‘at-risk’ countries.

All passengers arriving at Mumbai International Airport or Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport will also need to undergo an RT-PCR test, the state government said in a notification on November 30. If found negative, they will have to undergo 14 days of home quarantine. If it’s positive, they will be shifted to hospital.

Travellers from ‘at-risk’ countries will also be segregated from passengers arriving from ‘low-risk’ countries.

Domestic air travellers coming into Maharashtra will also have to carry a negative RT-PCR test report – sample tested within 48 hours of arrival – irrespective of their vaccination status.

The move by the state government comes after six international passengers from “countries at-risk” tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra.

Authorities at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said they are prepared to test passengers coming from ‘high risk’ nations and arrangements are in place to ensure convenience for the passengers and carry out proper testing for the virus. The airport authorities have put in place 48 registration counters and 40 testing booths at international arrivals for RT-PCR testing.

“In addition to normal RT-PCR, 30 Rapid PCR machines are also available for the passengers having connecting onward flights with short connecting time. This facility will be upscaled if required,” Mumbai Airport said in a press release.

The airport authorities have also made it clear that those passengers who haven’t done pre-booking for RT-PCR test online, their QR codes will be displayed at various locations in the arrival corridor.

“Physical forms for RT-PCR registration also made available to passengers on board with help of airlines which they can fill before disembarking from flights,” CSMIA said.

Earlier this week amid the rising concern for the new coronavirus variant Omicron, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued new guidelines for international travellers arriving in India, effective December 1.

According to the new set of guidelines laid down by the government in the wake of the new strain of virus, passengers travelling from or transiting through ‘at-risk’ countries will have to undergo the RT-PCR test on arrival in India and will be required to wait for the results before leaving the airport or taking a connecting flight.

The government has issued a list of 12 countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing. The countries include The UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong and Israel.