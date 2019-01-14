App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 14, 2019 11:19 AM IST

Sell Power Grid, target Rs 185: Rudra Shares

The stock has started trading below 20-Day Moving Average and RSI is suggesting that momentum is likely on the downside, says Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers.

Rudra Shares & Stock Brokers

Power Grid has been trading in a range for the last few weeks and recently formed a bearish candlestick pattern at higher band of the range. It is showing a reversal pattern after testing resistance of 100-day Moving Average.

On the daily chart, the stock has started trading below 20-Day Moving Average and RSI is suggesting that momentum is likely on the downside and short term trade-able correction is expected in the counter.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jan 14, 2019 11:19 am

